Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the January 28th total of 926,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 21,500 shares of company stock worth $119,170 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repro Med Systems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Repro Med Systems by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 202,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 63,013 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 119,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KRMD. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of KRMD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. 557,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,532. Repro Med Systems has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.03 million, a PE ratio of -371.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.