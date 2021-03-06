Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0851 on Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Request has a total market cap of $85.05 million and $1.29 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00057977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00769371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00043203 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.