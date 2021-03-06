Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 6th (PLYA, TRQ, TWI, VBIV, VEC, VIPS, VMD, VRTV, WHF, WORK)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, March 6th:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

