Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Up 34.8% in February

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 28th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,205. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 301,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $691,174.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,765,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,226.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2,709,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $6,827,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,401,323 shares of company stock worth $8,404,415. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 344,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 484,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

