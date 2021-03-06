Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $557.36 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $557.36 million and approximately $199.90 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $365.62 or 0.00755604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00031172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043446 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

RSR is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

