Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Tops One Day Volume of $29,419.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $29,419.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.66 or 0.00777248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.