ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the January 28th total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 141.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,244,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

