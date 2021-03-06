Revain Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $4.70 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Revain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.13 or 0.00761210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

