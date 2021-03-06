Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 332,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,600,000 after acquiring an additional 246,997 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.