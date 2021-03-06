Reviewing Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) & Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Battle North Gold alerts:

This table compares Battle North Gold and Anglo American’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Anglo American $29.87 billion 1.89 $3.55 billion $1.35 15.31

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Battle North Gold and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00 Anglo American 0 4 10 0 2.71

Battle North Gold presently has a consensus target price of $3.51, suggesting a potential upside of 170.19%. Given Battle North Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Anglo American.

Summary

Anglo American beats Battle North Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Battle North Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battle North Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.