Reviewing Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and The Southern (NYSE:SO)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and The Southern (NYSE:SO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and The Southern’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Southern $21.42 billion 2.88 $4.75 billion $3.11 18.76

The Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and The Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A The Southern 15.80% 10.08% 2.69%

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. The Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. The Southern pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Southern has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. The Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of The Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of The Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and The Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Southern 3 3 9 0 2.40

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.69%. The Southern has a consensus price target of $64.36, indicating a potential upside of 10.30%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than The Southern.

Summary

The Southern beats Brookfield Renewable on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 42 solar facilities, 10 wind facilities, and 1 biomass facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,585 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

