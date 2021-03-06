Reviewing Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) & Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Titan Medical alerts:

This table compares Titan Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -53.07% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -8,518.10% -78.17% -40.33%

3.3% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals $4.11 million 464.27 -$119.36 million ($1.16) -7.92

Titan Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Titan Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 5 3 0 2.22

Titan Medical presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.20%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 66.85%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Titan Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, including head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, such as recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); Lassa fever; Zika virus; and the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus). Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca PLC or AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), GeneOne Life Science, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Roche/Genentech, the University of Pennsylvania, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company also has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800, which is currently in Phase I clinical testing for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.