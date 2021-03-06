Reviewing Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) & Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Virgin Galactic and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 5 4 0 2.44 Booking 1 17 12 0 2.37

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus target price of $31.22, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Booking has a consensus target price of $2,167.55, indicating a potential downside of 6.05%. Given Virgin Galactic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Booking.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Booking’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 1,691.85 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -25.04 Booking $15.07 billion 6.27 $4.87 billion $102.57 22.49

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Booking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37% Booking 15.68% 25.72% 5.84%

Risk and Volatility

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booking beats Virgin Galactic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

