REVV (REVV) Price Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One REVV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $48.83 million and $4.28 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00463140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00068219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078338 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00083661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.87 or 0.00464358 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

