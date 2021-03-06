Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 4,119 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 172.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

VTI stock opened at $200.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

