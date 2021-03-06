Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,701,000 after buying an additional 85,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,918,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69,577 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $349.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $363.31. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

