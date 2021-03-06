Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Equifax by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Equifax by 165.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EFX opened at $169.75 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

