Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,640.72.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,470.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,188.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,838.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1,471.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

