Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,607,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $250.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.78. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

