Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

