Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 62.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,222 shares of company stock worth $30,629,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $713.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $764.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $744.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.