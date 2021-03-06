Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $141.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 139,429 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,387 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

