Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,925 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $99.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.