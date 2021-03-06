Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 205.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 316,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,768,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,116,000 after purchasing an additional 728,449 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 63.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 97,820 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.