Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,897 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $142,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 205.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 316,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,768,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,116,000 after acquiring an additional 728,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 63.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 97,820 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

