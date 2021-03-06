RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.97% of RGC Resources worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 490.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%. Equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

