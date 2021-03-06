RH (NYSE:RH) Stake Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of RH worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RH by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in RH by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in RH by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $449.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.90. RH has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $524.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Guggenheim lifted their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.67.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

