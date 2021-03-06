Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,370 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Fiserv worth $122,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 150.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 21.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

