Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,633 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Global Payments worth $122,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $198.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

