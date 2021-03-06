Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,787,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,496 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of The Charles Schwab worth $147,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 778.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,961 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.