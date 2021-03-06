Rhumbline Advisers Buys 21,156 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,441,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Truist Financial worth $117,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $61.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

