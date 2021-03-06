Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,617 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $116,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,033,000 after purchasing an additional 454,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,428,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $176.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $180.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.