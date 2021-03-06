Rhumbline Advisers Buys 57,397 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,858,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Boston Scientific worth $102,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

