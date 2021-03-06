Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,851,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of U.S. Bancorp worth $132,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB opened at $52.47 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.