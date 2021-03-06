Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Dominion Energy worth $110,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of D opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,493.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

