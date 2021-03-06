Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $109,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after acquiring an additional 524,179 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,939,000 after acquiring an additional 386,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,172,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,022. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.68. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

