Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Humana worth $115,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,892,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Humana by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Humana by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $399.39 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.27 and a 200-day moving average of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

