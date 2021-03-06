Rhumbline Advisers Has $123.57 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Chubb worth $123,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $171.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average is $141.83. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $172.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock worth $9,157,815 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

