Rhumbline Advisers Has $130.05 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of CSX worth $130,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

