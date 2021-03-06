Rhumbline Advisers Has $139.35 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,903,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200,536 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of General Electric worth $139,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,481.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 139,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 904.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 96,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.