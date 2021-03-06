Rhumbline Advisers Has $155.11 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Lockheed Martin worth $155,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $340.43 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

