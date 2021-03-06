Rhumbline Advisers Has $82.90 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Public Storage worth $82,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $235.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.46 and its 200-day moving average is $225.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

