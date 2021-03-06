Rhumbline Advisers Has $94.25 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Roper Technologies worth $94,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $376.94 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

