Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 465,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of FedEx worth $120,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,645,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $257.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.86. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

