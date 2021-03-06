Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $136,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 107,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 60,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $124.68 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

