Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Duke Energy worth $125,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $88.53 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

