Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Northrop Grumman worth $77,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,495,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $300.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

