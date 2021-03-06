Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $116,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $245,192.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,508,361.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,395,780.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,263 shares of company stock worth $11,120,992 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

