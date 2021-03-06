Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of The Allstate worth $79,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after acquiring an additional 854,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after buying an additional 244,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE:ALL opened at $111.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $112.90.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

