Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,221 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $112,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

